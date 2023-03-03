OS Board of Alderman Appoint Two New Members

The Oliver Springs Town Council Met in regular session Thursday and upon a motion by Alderman James Brummett, the council approved two new council representatives to replace two vacant seats in ward four and Ward 5. The vacancies were due to former Alderman Jason Stiltner who is now Mayor being elected last year so his seat became vacant. Plus, the resignation of alderman Jeff Denton in January, left another seat open. The motion made was to appoint Teresa Van Hook, who applied for the position, and is the wife of City Recorder Joe Van Hook, replacing Stiltner’s vacant seat. The other name approved by Council to re-place the seat vacated by Denton, was former alderman Terry Holland. The two will not be sworn in until April as the council last night voted to waive their March 16th meeting because of Spring Break. The next meeting will be April 6th. The meeting was recorded, and it will air at 10am on Saturday morning on BBB TV-12, or you can click on the link below and watch it.

https://boxcast.tv/view/oliver-springs-town-council-meeting-ohl5jdbvg1sbldyd9l8g

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

