One Dead, 3 people shot at Midtown Body Shop

We are still awaiting a formal press release from Roane County authorities on Thursday afternoons fatal shooting at a Roane County Business in the Midtown area near Harriman. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed that one female died at the Midtown Body Shop on Roane State Highway (Highway 70) in Midtown following a gunman, who was identified as Brian Wilson, entering the establishment, and shooting at several individuals. A man identified as Rocky King was inside with allegedly his girlfriend and daughter when Wilson entered, and a confrontation of some sort ensued resulting in shots fired striking all three inside. King was transported by LifeStar and his daughter who was reported to be the ex-wife of the shooter. She was also transported to UT Medical Center. The shooter, Brian Wilson, left the scene and as police Encompassed the area. He was found Behind the Establishment, and according to The Sheriff a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer encountered him. That’s when Wilson, according to sheriff Stockton and the TBI, brandished a weapon toward the trooper and the trooper opened fire striking Wilson and injuring him. Wilson also underwent surgery last night at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. The conditions of King, his daughter and Wilson as of early this morning we’re not readily available as we are expecting a press release coming out on this incident in the next few hours. Sheriff Stockton said that Brian Wilson was just released from The Roane County Jail earlier in the day Thursday before going to the business and causing the unforeseen tragedy.

According to a statement from the TBI:

“The trooper encountered the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, in the nearby front yard of an abandoned house, in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane. There, the suspect turned toward the trooper in an aggressive fashion as he raised his gun, after which the trooper fired his service weapon, striking and injuring the suspect, who was subsequently hospitalized.” – TBI Officials

Wilson was charged in 2022, with two counts of domestic assault, one count of assault, one count of child abuse where the child is under 8, and vandalism, he was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony according to the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office Inmate Database.

Sheriff Stockton wants to thank everyone who was involved, including the TBI and the District Attorney General’s office who will take control of the case. He also wanted to thank other Police officers from other City Police Departments who came to the scene to assist as well. Over 8 area departments responded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...