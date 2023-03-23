Oliver Springs Fire Department Works Early Morning Fire

The Oliver Springs Fire Department responded to a single-story vacant home on first Norway Lane around 2:15 am Thursday morning. First Norway Lane runs off Airport Road in The Norwood Community. According to fire Chief Justin Bailey the department was able to “knockdown the fire quickly” but the home still sustained about 50% damage, Chief Bailey also wanted to thank members of the Marlowe and Blair volunteer fire departments as well as Oak Ridge who assisted their agency. No one was inside as the home again was vacant. The investigation is underway and according to the Chief it appears to have been an accidental fire. Crews left the scene after about two and a half hours at that location.
