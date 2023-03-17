Officials set to address spike in traffic fatalities in Roane, Morgan counties

(THSO) On Friday, March 24, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and other public safety partners for an event to address the recent increase in traffic fatalities. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 20 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties last year. There were 11 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties in 2021.

Contributing factors include different forms of driver error that could be prevented with safe driving habits. Common issues include speeding, excessive tailgating, reckless driving, distractions, and more. Speakers will offer traffic safety tips and announce upcoming enforcement efforts to prevent future crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

