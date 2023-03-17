Officials set to address spike in traffic fatalities in Roane, Morgan counties

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

(THSO) On Friday, March 24, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and other public safety partners for an event to address the recent increase in traffic fatalities. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 20 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties last year. There were 11 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties in 2021.

Contributing factors include different forms of driver error that could be prevented with safe driving habits. Common issues include speeding, excessive tailgating, reckless driving, distractions, and more. Speakers will offer traffic safety tips and announce upcoming enforcement efforts to prevent future crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State hosts campus watch parties as men’s basketball team competes in national tournament

A Send off for the RSCC Raiders to compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: