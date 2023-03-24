Officials Gather at Dyllis Springs Elementary School in Oliver Springs to address spike in traffic fatalities

Today the Tennessee Highway Safety Office with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Roane County Sheriff’s Office Officials, and other public safety partners for an event in Oliver Springs to address the recent increase in traffic fatalities. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 20 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties last year. There were 11 total traffic fatalities in Morgan and Roane counties in 2021.

The event was open to the public this afternoon and took place at Dyllis Springs Elementary School on Ollis road instead of the original location the Flag Park along Hwy 61/62 TriCounty Blvd due to the threat of rain

At Today’s gathering was Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis, who had these remarks about how the THSO works to spread the message to help cut down on fatalities.

Buddy Lewis Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office speaks to Dudley Evans

Below are more comments from the event from all the speakers.

Officials speak about the efforts to lower the number of fatalities in Roane County

