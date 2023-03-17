Oak Ridge Special Called Meeting Notice

At the request of City Manager Mark Watson and in accordance with Article II, Section 2, of the Charter of the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a special meeting of City Council is hereby called for Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Training Room, 200 S. Tulane Avenue. The meeting will be limited to consideration of the following:

 Selection of Consultant to Conduct City Manager Search

In accordance with the City Charter, matters transacted at this special meeting shall be limited to the subjects recited in the notice of the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

