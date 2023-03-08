Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department to host annual Community Egg Hunt

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 8, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its free annual Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

The egg hunt will be a traditional style Egg Hunt held at A.K. Bissell Park. Parking will be available at both the East and West Civic Center parking lots. In the event of severe weather, eggs and prizes will be handed out via drive through at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The event is limited to children aged four through fourth grade. Families are asked to pre-register at Eventbrite.com. Pre-registration helps staff plan for the correct number of eggs and other supplies.

The Recreation and Parks Department staff will make a reasonable effort to provide appropriate accommodations for children who require an accessible area to hunt. Parents are encouraged to call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 to make arrangements.

Adult volunteers (age 16 and up) are needed to hide eggs, supervise the hunt areas, and assist participants. All volunteers should be prepared to work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the day of the event and should dress according to the weather. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza lunch will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

