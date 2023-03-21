Oak Ridge Council to hold special called session Wednesday

Brad Jones

At the request of City Manager Mark Watson and in accordance with the Oak Ridge Charter, a special meeting of the City Council has been called for this Wednesday, March 22nd, at 4:00 pm in the Municipal Building Training Room, located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue. The meeting will be limited to consideration of one agenda item, namely, the selection of a consultant firm to lead the search for a new City Manager.

The three companies selected earlier this month to move on in the process were, in alphabetical order, Baker Tilly US from Texas; Gov HR USA of Illinois; and Strategic Government Resources, also from Texas.

Wednesday’s special called session will follow the Council’s regular work session on Tuesday, during which each of the finalists will have 30 minutes to make their case as to why they should be chosen to aid the city in its search for Watson’s successor. He is retiring on May 5th.

