NOTICE: Special Called Oak Ridge City Council Meeting Rescheduled Due to Severe Weather Threat

The special City Council meeting originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. today is being rescheduled to Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will be in the Municipal Building Training Room due to City Court being held in the Courtroom that morning. The agenda will still include only the discussion of the consultant presentations and a vote to narrow the field for interviews.
