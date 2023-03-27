Morgan deputies seize, drugs, cash, weapons

Photo from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that deputies discovered “large amounts” of drugs, cash and weapons while serving outstanding warrants at a home on Thurman Lavender Road in Deer Lodge last week.Deputies reported finding and seizing approximately 6.7 pounds of meth and over $65,000 cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales. In addition, numerous weapons were also seized. 64-year-old Dallas Lavender and 50-year-old Stephanie Williams were taken into custody on multiple drug-related charges.

