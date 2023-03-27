Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss of Veteran Corrections Officer, Yvonne Reese

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of veteran corrections officer Yvonne Reese, of Lancing, Tennessee.  According to her obituary, she passed away at her home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.  The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Yvonne had been a fixture at the Morgan County Jail for nearly 20 years and will be missed by employees, inmates and everyone she interacted with daily.  Reese was 56 and her family received friends Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.

