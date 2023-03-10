Mitchel Lee Coffey, Kingston

Mitchel Lee Coffey, 61, of Kingston, went home to the Lord on March 7, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Oak Ridge Tennessee on June 30, 1961, to Thomas W. Coffey and Pearl Coffey, Mitch grew up in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Mitch loved sports, especially any sport with a ball, and he loved being outside competing and enjoying the company of family and friends. Mitch worked at the Y-12 National Security Complex as a Utility Operator until he retired in 2019.

Mitch is survived by his Daughter Chrislyn Keas (Coffey) and son-in-law Jonathan Keas, of Lenior City TN. Brother and sister-in-law Mike and Tammie Coffey of Oliver Springs. Brother and sister-in-law Mark and Sheri Coffey of Kingston. Nieces and nephews Tara and Brandon McCarley of Oak Ridge, Thomas Coffey of Oliver Springs, Rachel Coffey of Kingston, and Matthew Coffey of Kingston. Five grand nephews and nieces, Riley, Micah, Savannah, Katie, and Allie McCarley, all of Oak Ridge, TN., and extended family including Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pearl Coffey, grandparents, R.B. and Billie Coffey, and Lovell, (Mim), Nussmeyer.

The family will hold a memorial service/celebration of life at Coffey Grounds, 454 River Road, Kingston, on Saturday, March 11 at 5:00 o’clock. In lieu of sending flowers, Mitch requested that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Coffey Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mitchel Lee Coffey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

