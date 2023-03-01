Missing 13-year-old in Morgan County found Late Last Night

An intense search for a 13-year-old Morgan County teen ended well last night after about a 6-hour search in the area near Rankin’s Chapel Baptist Church close to Oakdale where the command post was set up. It all started, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday when a call to 911 was reporting “a teen had left home somewhat upset” according to the call and they were concerned for his safety after he did not come home 4 hours later after leaving on his 4-wheeler.

Anderson County and Roane County Rescue squad members assisted Morgan County Rescue, who also called for help from tracking dogs from the Morgan County Regional facility and a helicopter from Knox
County to do an aerial search of the area around where the teen was missing.

According to Sheriff Potter the 13-year-old was located around 11:30 Tuesday night at a neighbor’s home and was taken into the Sheriff’s Department to be evaluated and checked for injuries. He was then taken
back to his home and in good condition. Sheriff Potter wants to thank everyone who was involved in helping find the missing teen.

