Mildred Fuller Russell, Rockwood

Mrs. Mildred Fuller Russell, age 89, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home. She was born November 8, 1933, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Russell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood for over 70 years. She was retired from the Housekeeping Department of the former Rockwood Healthcare (now Signature Healthcare) and was also previously employed with Burlington Industries Hosiery Mill in Rockwood. Mildred was a member of the Rockwood Chapter # 382 Order of the Eastern Star and was very active with her husband, Raymond with Masonic functions and the Roane County Shrine Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Elizabeth Fuller; husband of 59 years, Raymond Russell; brother, David Fuller; sisters, Marjorie Williams and Lois Butler; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Regina Tipton of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters: Nicole Galloway (Kiril) of Kingston, TN

Brook Tipton of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Aubrie Galloway, Keoni Galloway, and Kasen Galloway

Sisters: Virginia “Jenny” Roddy of Murfreesboro, TN

Betty Henley (Butch) of Georgia

Brother: Eddie Fuller of Knoxville, TN

Sisters-in-law: Susan Fuller of Rockwood, TN

Nellie Russell of Rockwood, TN

Jonnie Russell of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ralton Emory officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854 or to The Fireside Fellowship; 245 Bailey Road; Kingston, TN 37763.

