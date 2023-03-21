Michel C. Journeaux, 81

Michel C. Journeaux, age 81, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 20, 2023. Michel was born in St. Denis, France, and received his BS in Business Management from Tusculum College. He served 2 years in the French Air Force. Michel was a member of Royce Baptist Church. He was an avid collector of stamps and other memorabilia. Michel will be remembered by his family as being a loving, compassionate, giving person and will be greatly missed.

Michel was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Valentine Journeaux; and brothers, Jack Journeaux and Jean Louis Journeaux. Survivors include wife of 52 years, Judy Journeaux; sons, David C. Journeaux & wife, Katrina and Andy Willoughby & wife, Donna; daughter, Katheryn Ann Kirkland; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Martine Journeaux, Bernadette Journeaux, and Genevieve Journeaux; and many other relatives & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout for Parkinson’s research. The family will host a Celebration of Michel’s life at 11 am Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Royce Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

