MEDIC hosts blood drive at Roane State’s Center for Health Sciences in Knoxville

Students in Roane State’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program will team up with MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive at the college’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences later this month.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. MEDIC’s mobile blood donation center will be set up in the campus parking lot from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET.

MEDIC reports that there is a need for all blood types right now, so drives like this one can help boost the local supply.

Donation appointments are available at medicblood.org by selecting the “Find a Mobile Drive” option under the Donate tab. Users should search for Knox County and then select the Roane State event to choose their appointment time. Text message reminders are available. Walk-ins are also welcome at the event.

MEDIC advises donors to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before donating blood. You should not donate if you do not feel well.

Donors should bring photo identification with them to the site as well as a list of any current medications. Additional information on blood donor eligibility is available online at medicblood.org/eligibility.

Roane State’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences is located at 132 Hayfield Road in West Knoxville. For more information, the campus can be reached by phone at (865) 539-6904.

