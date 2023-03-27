Mary Lou Wright, Harriman

Mary Lou Wright age 76 of Harriman, TN passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home.

She was a member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church, she loved her church and singing in the choir. Mary enjoyed traveling with her special friends and relatives Danny and Phyllis Russell.

Preceded in death by her parents James and Eva Marlow and sister Betty Porter

Survived by

Husband Arnold Wright

Daughter Melinda Kay Griffis (Jeff)

Son Jeffrey Allen Wright (Pam)

Sisters Ann Adcox

Faye Scarbrough

Terrie Scarbrough

Grandchildren Hayden Wright

Bradley Griffis (Noel)

Brandon Griffis

Great granddaughter Esther Grace Griffis

And a host of family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mandee, Ashley, and Theresa with Covenant Hospice for their exceptional care.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Swan Pond Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 326 Emory Heights Rd., Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Wright Family.

