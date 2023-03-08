Mary B. Rayder, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary B. Rayder, age 91, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born January 12, 1932, in Rockwood, Tennessee to Lloyd Edgar & Ethel Grace Easter Bryant. Mary was a longtime member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood and was also a hairdresser and former owner and operator of the Chalet Beauty Salon in Rockwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Virgil Rayder; daughters, Jennifer “Jenny” Lee Rayder and Glenda A. Rayder Redmon; son-in-law, Randy Humphreys; great-grandsons, Kaleb Stooksbury and Kolby McElhaney; sisters, Dean Long and Pauline Robinson; and brother, Rhea Bryant.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Donna Humphreys of Rockwood, TN

Son-in-law: Rodney Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren and their Spouses: Wes Stooksbury (Aimee) of Rockwood, TN

Richie Stooksbury (PD) of Kingston, TN

Maeghan Oviatt (John) of El Cajon, CA

Amanda Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Mary Beth Walker (Chris) of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Whitney Stooksbury, Haveyn Stooksbury, Keyona Stooksbury, Jaylon Reed, Shyla Stooksbury, Bella Fink, Carson Gibbons, Harper Stooksbury, Kolbi Oviatt, and Ruby Jane Walker

Great-Great Grandchildren: Waylon and Weston

Sisters: Barbara Golliher of Rockwood, TN

Linda Pickel of Kingston, TN

Brother: Jimmy Bryant of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Mike Winters officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary B. Rayder.

