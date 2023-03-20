Martha Rose Patterson Thompson, Rockwood

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 46 Views

Mrs. Martha Rose Patterson Thompson, age 48 of Rockwood, formerly of Oxford, Mississippi, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was born on May 4th, 1974, in Oxford, Mississippi.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Travis Langley, Bro. Jonathan Jones, and Bro. Kenny Blackwell officiating. Services in Oxford, Mississippi, will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Waller Funeral Home. Times will be announced when arrangements have been finalized. A full obit will be updated soon. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Martha Rose Patterson Thompson.

About News Department

Check Also

Karen Sue Ketron, Clinton

Karen Sue Ketron, age 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 7, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: