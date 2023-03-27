Margie S. Combs, Harriman

Mrs. Margie S. Combs, age 62, of Harriman passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home. She was a member of Beech Fork Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Sampson and Maggie Nolan.

Two sons: Earl Roger Combs, Jr, and Christopher Shannon Combs.

And one brother: David Roark.

She is survived by her husband: Earl Combs.

One daughter: Pamela Combs.

One son: Jonathan Combs.

One granddaughter: Autumn Combs.

Three grandsons: Timothy, Jacob, and Grayson Combs.

Three sisters: Carol, Polly, and Audrey.

One brother: Ronald, along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. David Brown officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Nolan Family Cemetery in Middle Fork, Kentucky.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margie S. Combs during this difficult time.

