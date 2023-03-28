Margaret H. Hylton, 91

Margaret H. Hylton

2/29/32 – 3/25/23

Our sweet and loving Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and friend, Margaret (Auntie Em) died peacefully at home, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Margaret arrived in Maryville, TN in November of 2020 to rehabilitate after surgery in Tampa, FL, her home of many years.

Margaret was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to Millard Hoover and Clara Smith Hoover, both deceased. After moving to Tampa, and attending Tampa Business School, Margaret met and married Myron L. Hylton (deceased in 2002). Together they enjoyed a successful real estate business in South Tampa for over 30 years. Margaret was a beautiful artist, winning numerous blue ribbon awards. She enjoyed her service as secretary/treasurer of Tampa Realistic Artists over several decades.

She was a devout member of her church, Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in Tampa, FL. She enjoyed her Circle group and being a bell ringer. As it so happened, Emily Anderson, former Associate Pastor of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, moved to Maryville, TN to become pastor of New Providence Presbyterian Church, in Maryville, TN, where their connection continued.

Margaret leaves behind her sister, Beverly Hoover (Toronto, Canada), nieces and nephews, Debra Littleton (Rick) Maryville, TN, Stephanie Moffitt, Alcoa, TN, Pat Hasty, Tampa, FL, Gayle Fernandez (Mandy), Brandon, FL, Tom Hasty, Tampa, FL, Candace (Ralph) Freese, Allentown, New Jersey, Kevin Hylton(Yvonne), Rochester, New York, Whit Hylton, Rochester, New York, great nephew, Siler Littleton, Alcoa, TN, and numerous loving Canadian cousins.

She has left a huge hole in our hearts. Margaret will be remembered as a kind, loving, and gracious lady, and oh so very talented! Family and friends will cherish the legacy of her creative talents for eternity!

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 1st, at 208 Charleston Lane, Maryville, TN 37803, from 11 am to 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Margaret’s memory may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801.





