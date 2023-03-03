Man Found Dead in Yard in Rockwood

Rockwood police along with medical personnel were sent to the 600 block of North Wilder Avenue around 10:30 last night where a person was in a yard unconscious. After police arrived the investigation determined that the person had died. The medical examiner was called to the scene and then Rescue Squad Personnel were sent to transport the body to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. We will have more on this as it becomes available.

