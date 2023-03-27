Man arrested in Harriman this month for Illegal Narcotics and Guns

The city manager of Harriman Scott Mason has released a statement concerning an early March raid of an apartment on Clifty Street, Apartment number 11 on March 3rd which resulted in the arrest of one person for illegal drugs. Reginald Daryl Anderson was arrested and charged with eight counts of manufacturing delivery sale or possession of a controlled substance–one count of drug paraphernalia– one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. According to the release, it all started as Harriman police joined by Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Rockwood police, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as they served a search warrant at 708 Clifty Street in Harriman. They encountered Anderson at the door and detained him while other officers made entry and cleared the apartment. The search of the apartment found about 11 Grams of suspected Fentanyl–21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics. Reginald Anderson was also found to be in possession of various amounts of drug paraphernalia and two handguns. Charges in this case were finalized on March 23rd at a court hearing. Anderson remains at The Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $430,000.00.

Reginald Daryl Anderson

Age: 64

Sex: Male

Booked: 03/02/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100

Arresting Date/Time: 03/02/2023 15:59

Bond: $430,000.00

1 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of Schedule II cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or Less

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

5 – Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule V drug

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

6 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

7 – Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

7 – Manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of Schedule II cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or Less

Offense Date: 03/02/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

8 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 03/24/2023

Bond: $75,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

9 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or More

Offense Date: 03/24/2023

Bond: $75,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

10 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

Offense Date: 03/24/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

