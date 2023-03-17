Lois West Bray, Clinton

Lois West Bray, age 80, of Clinton, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born in New River, TN to the late Jim and Margie West on May 29, 1942. Lois was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by, brother John Henry West and sister Gladys York. She is survived by two sisters, Loretta Cox and Joyce Jarnigan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

