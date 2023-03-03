Linda Stigall Wilson, Oak Ridge

Linda Stigall Wilson, age 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, surrounded by family at Methodist Medical Center. Linda was such a sweet soul who departed way too soon for those who loved her. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. Linda was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the movies, and spending time with her “68 Girls”, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her grandkids & great-grandkids.

Linda was preceded in death by father, William “Bill” Stigall; mother, Alice J. Stigall; and sister, Debbie Palmer. Survivors include devoted husband of 46 years, Thomas Wilson; daughters, Kristin Farrar & husband, Brian, and Lauren Clowers & husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Garrett Wilson & fiancé, Jewelya Berry, Shelby Farrar, Brayden Farrar, Cawyer Clowers, and Garner Clowers; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Walker Wilson; sister, Peggy Tomilson; brother, Tom Stigall; brothers-in-law, James Wilson & wife, JoAnn, and Billy Palmer; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends (who were like sisters), Dr. Elaine Bunick, Alesia Clowers, and Rosa Rinkle; and her canine companion, Trixie.

The family would like to express special thanks to Tennessee Cancer Specialists and the Cardiac Care Unit at Methodist Medical Center for the wonderful care they both provided.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, March 17, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Linda’s life will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Billy Goins officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

