Lily Carolyn Lloyd, 78

Lily Carolyn Lloyd age 78, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2023. Proceeded in death by parents, Charles and Margaret Elliott, son Darrel Lloyd and grandson Christopher Watts.
Carolyn loved the Lord and always spoke of the importance of being saved and going to heaven. She enjoyed being outside, the beach, flowers, and most importantly her family. She made the best old-fashioned apple stack cake and loved all of her family with all of her heart.
She is survived by:
Husband of 60 years…. Lewis Lloyd
Daughters…. Debbie Underwood and husband Tommy of Knoxville
Connie Hall and husband Ricky of Clinton
Teresa Watts Martin of Clinton
Daughter in law… Mary Lloyd of Clinton
Grandchildren…. Brandon Lindsay and wife Danielle of Briceville
Ryan Lindsay and wife Caitlin of Jacksboro
Justin Hall of Clinton
Dr. Brittney Hall Kerber and husband Dr. John Kerber of Sulfolk, Virginia
Kristy Skaggs and husband Brandon of Clinton
Taylor Phillips of Jacksboro
Great-grandchildren…. Natalie and Aiden Lindsay
Rylin and Portlyn Lindsay
Keagan, Peyton, Hunter, and Samuel Skaggs
Coraline and Everlee Bell
Sisters…. Helen Neal and Cathy Carpenter
Pallbearers…. Ryan Lindsay, Brandon Lindsay, Justin Hall, Ricky Hall, Samuel Skaggs, and Hunter Skaggs
Special singers…. Shultz Hollow Baptist Church
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 pm funeral service at 7:00 pm with Preacher Ricky Hall officiating. Burial will be on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:00 am.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
