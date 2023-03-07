Lillie Mae Aytes, Frankfort

Lillie Mae Aytes, age 64, of Frankfort Community, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Roy Eli Aytes; her father, Bernard Roland Hall, and mother, Nina Mae Adams Hall; sister, Frances Hall Boster and her husband, Don Boster; nephew, Stephen Boster; brother, Roland Claude Hall; brother-in-law, Harry Williams.

She is survived by son, James Roy Aytes (Nancy); grandchildren, Chelsey Aytes (Brent), Gabriel Aytes, and Matthew Pittman; 3 very special great-grandchildren, Liam Miller, Luella, and Owen Shelton; sisters, Marilyn Hurst, Freda Williams, Hazel England (Tommy), Helen Hamilton (Leland); Special niece Melissa Byrge and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was a caregiver at heart and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and her family. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening. Despite being retired she worked part-time for ETHRA and loved her co-workers dearly. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was known as Nanny to the Frankfort Community and by many others.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, from 1-3:00 pm, at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will immediately follow with Bro. Joey Aytes officiating. Interment will be in Frankfort Church Cemetery, Lancing, TN.



Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lillie Mae Aytes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lillie Aytes, of Frankfort, please visit our flower store.

