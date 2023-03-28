Lillian Cochran Stradley, 94

Lillian Cochran Stradley, age 94, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in 1928 in Pennsylvania and grew up in Pittsburgh. She married Whitney Cochran and they raised their three children, Lynn, Alex, and Paul, in Oak Ridge until Whitney’s death in 1990. Lillian married again to Grant Stradley and they remained together until his death.

Mrs. Stradley was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for many years and then a member of Grace Covenant Church until its closing. She was active in all church activities and church leadership and made many lifelong friends in that way. Mrs. Stradley also worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for a number of years when her children were older before retiring. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking care of her family, and traveling to many countries with Grant through the Friendship Force organization. Mrs. Stradley spent her final years as a resident of Canterfield Senior Living of Oak Ridge where she maintained contact with lifelong friends and enjoyed making new ones.

Mrs. Stradley was preceded in death by husbands, Whitney Cochran and Grant Stradley; and son-in-law, Reed Holmes. She is survived by her children, Lynn Cochran Zinnecker & husband, Dave, Alex Cochran & wife, Renee, and Paul Cochran & wife, Sandy; stepchildren, Scott Stradley & wife, Carrie, Kirk Stradley, and Cathy Lue Stradley Cofer & husband, Brian; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stradley’s family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the many people who have loved and supported her over the past several years. The Canterfield staff has been caring and diligent in meeting her needs for many years and particularly during these final weeks. The companion care provided by Amada and the support from Caris Hospice were invaluable and the family is deeply grateful.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ecumenical Storehouse, PO Box 7057, Oak Ridge, TN, 37831. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

