Legal Aid Society Announces Athlete Charles Clark as Speaker for April 5 Breakfast of Champions Fundraiser

(SUBMITTED) NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 – Legal Aid Society, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, today announced that former U.S. Track and Field Championship silver medalist Charles Clark will be the speaker at its annual Breakfast of Champions fundraising event, scheduled at City Winery at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, with a 7:30 a.m. preshow.

Breakfast of Champions is the official kickoff event for Legal Aid Society’s Campaign for Equal Justice, held annually since 1987, which supports the nonprofit’s mission to advance access to justice across Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau. This year’s campaign goal is $1 million. In 2022, Legal Aid Society raised $1,066,386, exceeding its $1 million goal.

Clark is a three-time national champion and 10-time All-American, and was the sixth fastest man in the world at the age of 22. Following a career-ending injury, he became a mental health expert and professional speaker, specializing in delivering practical advice that inspires real transformation.

“We’re very excited to have Charles Clark share his story of perseverance at our annual Breakfast of Champions breakfast, which is returning as an in-person event this year,” says DarKenya W. Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society. “Not unlike the events of Charles’ life, our work involves overcoming unexpected obstacles to deliver equal justice for our clients across Middle Tennessee. I hope all our guests in attendance will find Charles’ message to be inspiring and relatable.”

“I’m happy to be joining Legal Aid Society for this important event,” Clark said. “Every person encounters a point in their life when they need a hand up, and Legal Aid Society’s work is extremely important in helping Middle Tennessee residents recover from challenging circumstances and regain normalcy in their lives.”

Please visit las.org/boc23 to RSVP for the event, to donate or for additional details.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at www.las.org, or by following the firm on Facebook.

