Latisha Marie Hawn, Sunbright

Latisha Marie Hawn, age 43 of Sunbright, TN, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Winifred and Richard Reynolds, Nella Mae Hutcherson; and son, Bryson Hawn.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Hawn; son, Jaxson Hawn; parents, Crystal and Bryon Copeland of Deer Lodge, and Roger and Melanie Reynolds of Spring City; Papaw: William “Hutch” Hutcherson, of Deer Lodge, TN, siblings: Amber (Chas) Shannon of Wartburg, Kristen (Jeff) West of Kingston, Breanna (Cody) Campbell of Jamestown, Dustin (Casey) Reynolds, Brent, Colton, Trey, Jada, Brylie, and Zamuel Copeland all of Deer Lodge; nieces and nephews: Lacie, Christian, Brooklyn, Cooper, Gavin, Hayden, Addilyn, Linux, Colbie, Patrick, Harlow, Jakob, and two on the way; mother and father-in-law Lois Gail & Gary Harvey. She is also survived by special friends: Alisha Adams and Will and Angela Hooks.

One of Latisha’s favorite things to do was watch her babies grow and play sports. She also enjoyed playing games with and spending time with family. She was married to her husband Jason for 24 years.

There are many words to describe Latisha: kind, compassionate, trustworthy, faithful, and joyful. Overall, Latisha was the best daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, and friend anyone could have. She will be missed by so many and is loved more than anything.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 7:00 with Bro. John Langley and Bro. Ethan Northrup officiating. The graveside service will be Wednesday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lavender Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Latisha Hawn.

