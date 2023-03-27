Kyle A. Kohler, 32, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2023, in Baraboo, WI. He was born at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA to Tom and Amy on March 30, 1990. He grew up in Hamilton, OH with his two siblings, Tayler and Ryan. In 2001, Kyle’s mom and stepfather (Corry Mathews) moved the family to Cazenovia, WI.

In 2008, Kyle graduated from Weston High School in Cazenovia, WI, and continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Richland Center and Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge, TN. He developed a love for mixed martial arts training in Kingston, TN. He competed throughout east Tennessee where he gained a spirited following as “Kyle Bi Polar Kohler”, winning an amateur state champion belt.

In 2013, he joined the U.S. Marines graduating the Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego, CA in October. Kyle was a proud Marine trained as an aircraft mechanic and achieving the rank of Lance Corporal before his discharge in 2016.

Kyle is preceded in death by his mother, Amy (nee Ferris) Mathews, and Grandparents Faye (nee Pennington) and William A. Kohler. He is survived by his parents, Thomas A. and Sharon C. (nee Cornwell) Kohler of Ten Mile, TN; sister Tayler (Nick) Colangelo and nephews Nicky and Gio of Chesapeake, VA and brother Ryan Kohler (girlfriend Chelsea) of Oak Ridge, TN.

He was loved by his family including Aunt Rachael (Chris) Banfield, cousins Sam, Sarah, and Rachel; Aunt Ashley Schleyer, cousins Maddox and Madeline; Grandparents Sarah (nee Hensley) and Donald Ferris, Tom and Peggy Wooten, Susan, and Skip Cousins; Aunt Becky (nee Kohler) Winkler, cousin Dallas (Mandy) Winkler; Uncle Bill Kohler; and many, many friends across Ohio, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Kyle’s life at Lola’s Industrial Venue at 164 East Race Street, Kingston, TN on Friday, March 31st from 5 – 8 pm. The family will have a private graveside service. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston has graciously handled the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to Lighthouse Recovery, 19 Whitney Ave, Portland, ME 04102 c/o Ben Kapelson.

Kyle was larger than life, with a generous, passionate heart. His sense of humor, authenticity, vulnerability, and integrity stood out. “Believe in yourself, and if you can’t do that…. Believe in me who believes in you.” May Kyle rest in peace.

