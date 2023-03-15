Kristie Lynn Hale, Midtown

Kristie Lynn Hale age 50, of Midtown TN, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was a loving mother, an amazing friend, and a generous person altogether. She loved music and loved to laugh, she had an infectious smile and cared so deeply for everyone she knew.

She was preceded in death by parents Wilma and Calvin Hale and various aunts and uncles.

Survived by her daughter Callie Hale, brother Wesley Hale, sister-in-law Marla Hale, Aunt Margret Bailey, and many more.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in honor of Kristie.



The family will have a 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service at Chapman Grove Cemetery Thursday, March 16, 2023. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hale Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kristie Lynn Hale please visit our Sympathy Store.

