Kingston Police arrest one after 2 vehicle crash on Monday

A two-vehicle crash occurred near the Weigel’s store entrance on Gallaher Road Northbound Lanes earlier Monday, just before 9:00 am according to the Kingston Police Department report filed by detective Keith Kyle. When he arrived on the scene, he spoke with the driver of one vehicle heading Northbound identified as Justin A. Polawski in a Nissan pickup, who was outside the vehicle stating that a Honda Ridgeline truck exited the Motel 6 entrance into his lane of travel striking him in the side driver’s door. Both vehicles then stopped in the Northbound Lanes near Weigel’s entrance on Gallaher Road. The driver of the Honda Ridgeline was identified as Lucas Cain from North Carolina and according to the report, was given a field sobriety test after telling officer Kyle he had been taking Suboxone and drinking through the night. After the tests, which he failed, he was arrested and taken to the Roane County Jail charged with DUI and other charges are pending. Both drivers only received very minor injuries.

Lucas Jones Cain

Age: 34

Race: W

Sex: M

Booking Number: 25898

Booked: 03/20/2023

Arresting Agency: KINGSTON – TN0730200

Arresting Date/Time: 03/20/2023 10:44

Bond: $0.00

1 – Driving Under the Influence

Offense Date: 03/20/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Other

2 – Ignition Interlock Devices.

Offense Date: 03/20/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

