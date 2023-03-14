Kingston Police Are Asking for Your Help in Burglary of a Storage Unit

Kingston Police are looking for this Dark Colored Scion.

On 03/14/2023, at 0754 hours, officers with the Kingston Police department arrived at Blue Jay Storage located at 1417 Kingston Hwy in reference to a burglary to a storage unit.

Officers spoke with the owner of the storage units. The owner stated that he seen a dark colored Scion parked next to storage unit 45. The owner stated that a white male and white female came out of unit 45. The owner stated that he knew the male and female were not who rented the unit. The owner stated that the male and female got into the Scion with the male driving, sped away and struck the owner with the passenger side mirror as the vehicle left.

Upon investigation, officers found items stolen from unit 45 and the lock had been cut off the unit. The owner did take a picture of the vehicle before it left.

Charges are pending for burglary, theft, and aggravated assault in reference to this incident.

The Kingston Police Department is asking for anyone that has information to call Roane Central Dispatch at 865-354-8045.

