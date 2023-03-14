Kingston Fire Responds to Smoke in Apartments Early Tuesday Morning

Image by Freepik

Kingston Fire Department Personnel responded to the apartments in the middle of downtown Kingston around 1:00 a.m. early Tuesday morning where smoke was noticed in one of the apartments. Harriman fire was also called for Mutual Aid, but they were turned back before they arrived. The Kingston Fire Personnel arrived on the scene, checked everything out, and noticed that it was a small amount of smoke and it was probably started by a cigarette. No injuries were reported, and the scene cleared around 1:45 a.m.

