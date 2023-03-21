Kenneth Richard Franz, Oak Ridge

Kenneth Richard Franz (Ken), age 88, of Oak Ridge, TN died peacefully in his sleep on March 19, 2023. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Floretta Estep Franz (Flo) who passed away in March 2019.

Ken was also preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Elsie (Hill) Franz; brothers, Dennis and David Franz; sisters, Elaine Keeler, Winona Franz, and Naomi Franz; brother-in-law, Sonny Estep (Dee) and sister-in-law, Enid Franz.

Ken is survived by his sister, Harriet Wilson (Rich); brother, Charles Franz; sisters-in-law, Carol Franz and Nancy Mertes;

Daughters, Kendra Phillips (Deon) and Dana Glass-Mattie (Brad Mattie);

Granddaughters, Brandie Parton (Matt), DeJay Phillips (Rusty Cook), Kelsey Rasp (Paul), Katie Siler (Rob), and Leanne Mattie;

Grandsons, Benjamin Hatfield (Oubon), Evan Glass, and Coby Glass; great-grandsons, Zander Parton, Dakota Cook, and Brandon Siler; great-granddaughter, Riley Parton and many nephews and nieces.

Ken grew up in Loveland, Ohio and after high school proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the end of the Korean War. Ken and Flo were married and began their life together in Loveland. They later would move to Roswell, Georgia to raise their family and then to Lafayette, Georgia, and finally to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to be near the grandchildren. Family and faith were always part of his life, and he served his Lord faithfully in many capacities with various churches.

The family would like to thank the many caretakers that helped during the last year of his life. They included: Delphina Home Health, Alexander Guest House Assisted Living, Diversicare of Oak Ridge, Amedisys Hospice, and Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville.

Arrangements will be handled by Jackson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Donations, if desired, may be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project.

