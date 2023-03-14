Kelly Adkisson, Harriman

Ms. Kelly Adkisson, age 52, of Harriman passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in the comforting presence of her daughters. Kelly was a mother first and foremost. She took pride in raising her children and always said they were what represented her life. She has a passion for movies, coloring books, puzzle books, and plants. Kelly enjoyed spending time lost in a good horror movie or tending to her flower gardens she had a kind and generous heart and a way of making those around her feel welcome.

Kelly will be greatly missed by her family and friends. They take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and will forever hold a special place in their hearts and lives.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Bobby June Shillings.

She is survived by her two daughters & sons-in-law: Lacey & Andy Devine of Harriman and Sarah & Nick McCord of Loudon.

Son: Josh Adkisson also of Harriman.

Her first grandson: Maverick Devine.

Husband: Charles Adkisson.

Stepson: Alex Adkisson of Rockwood.

Niece: Chassitty Fisher.

Grandnephews: Kellan, Ryder, and Hunter.

Following her wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no formal services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Kelly Adkisson during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kelly Elizabeth (Strunk) Adkisson, please visit our floral store.

