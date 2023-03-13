Kay McMann Patterson, Kingston

Kay McMann Patterson, age 77, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born July 11, 1945, in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was a dedicated member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Kay retired from the Roane County School System where she had worked as an elementary school teacher for many years. She enjoyed teaching, sewing, and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Virginia White McMann; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Herbert & Catherine Patterson.   

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of almost 60 years                Fred Patterson of Kingston

Children                                                             Brad Patterson & wife, Sherry of Ten Mile

                                                                            Kent Patterson & wife, Katie of Ten Mile

                                                                            Greg Patterson & wife, JoAnna of Kingston

Grandchildren                                                   Hayley, Brandon & future granddaughter-in-law, Amber

                                                                            Emily, Abigail, Maggie, Kayla, Avery, and Gracen

Brother                                                               Keith McMann & wife, Nellie of Michigan

Sisters                                                                 Janice Misko & husband, Al of Michigan

                                                                            Faith McMann of Michigan

                                                                            Bonnie McMann of Michigan

Brothers-in-laws & Sisters-in-law                   Retta Bolden & husband, Larry of Kingston

                                                                            Christine Lawson & husband, John of Blaine

                                                                            Johnny Patterson & wife, Juanita of Lenoir City

                                                                            Walter Patterson & wife, Norma of Kingston

                                                                            Detra McDonald & husband, Jim of Kingston

                                                                            Mike Patterson & wife, Beverly of Kingston

Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Dr. Tommy D. Patterson and Pastor Cal Adams officiating.  Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am, at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Midway Church of God Cemetery for an 11:00 am, graveside service. The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kay Patterson, please visit our floral store.

