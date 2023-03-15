Katherine “Kathy” Kittrell, of the Joyner Community

Katherine “Kathy” Kittrell, age 73, of the Joyner Community passed away March 11, 2023, at Life Care of Morgan County.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles & Gleneva Taylor; husband Ron Kittrell; son Carl Hester, Jr.

She is survived by her brother Don Taylor and several extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Kathy’s wishes to be cremated. No services will be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katherine “Kathy” Kittrell.

