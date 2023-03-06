Katherine Conner, 94, Harriman

Katherine Conner age 94 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. Katherine worked at South Central Bell for over 30 years and as a greeter at Walmart for over 15 years. She enjoyed sewing, walking, shopping, spending time with her family and friends, sitting on her front porch swing, and visiting with her neighbors. Preceded in death by her husband Theodore Conner, sister Idella Davidson and brother Roy James Fugate.

Survivors include:

Sister and brother-in-law Christine and Larry Colloms,

Special nephews and niece Michael Sweitzer, Mark Sweitzer, Christopher Sweitzer, and Kim Delaney,

Great nieces Heather Amber, Jessica Bolwin, Megan Elliot, Emily Bunch, Allison White, Elise Ferguson, Ava Amber, and Eliza Elliot,

Great nephew Ben Delaney and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Conner Family.

