Karen Sue Ketron, Clinton

Karen Sue Ketron, age 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 7, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Karen was born January 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to the late John McKibbin and Barbara Warren McKibbin. Karen was of the Baptist Faith. She loved shopping, going out to eat, going to Walmart, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by Charles Ketron, John Ketron, and Danielle Braden Ketron.

Survivors:

Daughter in Law Emily Ketron

Grandson Shaun Ketron

Sister Judy Hornyak

Nephew Christopher Sherry

Nieces Lindsay Duncan and Amy McKinney

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Memorial Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen Sue Ketron, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

