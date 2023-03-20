Karen Sue Ketron, Clinton

Karen Sue Ketron, age 76, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 7, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Karen was born January 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to the late John McKibbin and Barbara Warren McKibbin. Karen was of the Baptist Faith. She loved shopping, going out to eat, going to Walmart, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by Charles Ketron, John Ketron, and Danielle Braden Ketron. 

Survivors:

Daughter in Law  Emily Ketron

Grandson   Shaun Ketron

Sister    Judy Hornyak

Nephew   Christopher Sherry

Nieces   Lindsay Duncan and Amy McKinney

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Memorial Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday, March  25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

