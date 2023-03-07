June P. Fisher, Rockwood

June P. Fisher age 87 of Rockwood passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2023. She was an avid quilter and made afghans for babies in the community and her church. She loved to cook and bake. She made old-fashioned stack fruit for everyone she knew. She was a babysitter and cared for many children. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete Fisher, granddaughter Chelci Miles, mother Mildred Forrester, and beloved grandmother Pearl T. Poole.

She is survived by daughters Lisa Miles Little (Scott) and Vicki West, grandsons Matthew and Caleb West (Gabby), 2 great granddaughters Kayla Gunter (Ethan) and Rowan Scarlett West

Sister Som Forrester

Uncle Raymond Poole and several nieces and nephews.

Special friends Pansy Waldo, Chris and Emmy Scarborough, Paul, and Betty Johnston.

As requested no funeral or viewing will be done. She donated her remains to Restore Life.

