Judy Melton Simpson, 77

Judy Melton Simpson was 77 years old and lived a long, beautiful life. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Judy was a long-time hairdresser and worked beside her mother at the Oliver Springs Drug Store for many years. She loved the UT Vols and she loved mowing the lawn, even if she wasn’t supposed to. She had a smile that could brighten up a room and a heart of gold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeb and Dorothy Cox Melton; Mother-in-law, Alma Simpson; Sister-in-law, Linda Simpson Fitzgerald; Brothers-in-law, Lonnie Mac Stubbs, Jr., and Marvin Justice.

Judy is survived by her husband, David Simpson;

Children, Michael and (Paige) Simpson and Amanda and ( Marvin )Anderson;

Grandchildren, Kane Simpson, Annastacia and Marveah Anderson, Allie, Katelyn, and Anna Simpson;

Sisters, Dottie Stubbs, Doris Justice, Phyllis, and (Talley) Walker;

Brother, Steve and (Elaine) Melton;

Brother-in-law, Larry and (Wava) Simpson;

Nieces, Lynn, Sheila, Brook, and Holley;

Nephews, J.T., Ronnie, and Shawn.

And many other family members and great friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the UT Medical Center staff, the Amedisys Hospice Team, and her primary nurse, Cody. Also, special thanks to Orchard View Baptist Church and Pastor Joe Samples and wife.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023, at 11 am in Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor Joe Sample officiating.

To leave a note for Judy’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy Melton Simpson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...