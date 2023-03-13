Juan Valdez, Oak Ridge

Juan Valdez, age 71, a resident of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Hospital. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico on December 21, 1951. Juan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed carpentry, music, dancing, and singing.

Juan left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness. He would try to help anyone around him. In his younger years, he worked at a toy factory and would donate toys to children that didn’t have much. He was a hardworking man that taught everyone around him to work hard and love harder. He was a pioneer in our family and will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, papi, for your love and all the jokes and laughter. Fly high and rest in eternal peace.

He is preceded in death by his father; Manuel Valdez Guerrero, mother; Maria Guadalupe Castaneda, brothers; Galdino Valdez and Jose Ortiz, and brother-in-law; Mauro Marquez.

Juan is survived by his wife; Esperanza Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, children; Imelda Valdez (Bonfilio Mercado) of Oak Ridge, TN, Julio Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, Juan Alberto Valdez of Zacatecas, Mexico, Jessica Morrow (Kyle Morrow) of Burnsville, MN, Enrique Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, grandchildren; Robert Valdez and Josh Mercado Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, Maria Schild of Idaho Falls, ID, Wiley, Bella and Lili Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, Gerardo, Paola, Diego and Teo Valdez of Zacatecas, Mexico, Michael, Kyrie and Ella Morrow of Burnsville, MN, great grandchildren; Mia and Sofia Valdez of Oak Ridge, TN, brothers; Jose Valdez of Zacatecas, Mexico, Manuel Valdez of Jalisco, Mexico, Javier Valdez of Ripley, WV, Isidro Valdez of Zacatecas, Mexico, Juan Antonio Mayorga of Knoxville, TN, sisters; Antonia Valdez de Marques of Jalisco, Mexico, Socorro Valdez of Zacatecas, Mexico, special friend; Ismael Cruz of Oak Ridge, and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oak Ridge, TN (140 S. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830) with a service to follow at 7:00 pm.

