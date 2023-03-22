John Cecil McGlothin, 86

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, John Cecil McGlothin loving husband and father of 2 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 86.

John was born on August 27, 1936, in Harlan, Ky to Herbert and Della McGlothin.

He graduated from Loyall High School and briefly attended Eastern College in Richmond, Ky. He worked for the L&N Railroad. He married Mary Carolyn Ballard of Bardstown, Ky.

They raised two sons Derek and Eric.

John loved cooking and creating new dishes for his family to try.

Being around his family was one of John’s greatest enjoyments. He had a quick wit and loved his music and classic movies.

John was preceded in death by his father Herbert and mother Della.

Wife Carolyn McGlothin;

Brothers Bobby and Danny McGlothin.

He is survived by his 2 sons Derek (Cindy) and Eric (Sandy) McGlothin.

Grandsons: Trenton, Brett, and Bryan.

Granddaughters: Shelby, Savannah, Paisley, and Emily.

Great Grandchildren: Dax and Arya.

Brothers: Lynn (Janet), Clay (Evelyn), Jerry (Tammy), and sister Diane.

A host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Middle Creek Baptist Church 6455 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs, Tn from 5-7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church Pastor Steve Hux officiating and interment at Davis Cemetery.

