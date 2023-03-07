John Billings Patton, Harriman

John Billings Patton age 79 of Harriman, TN passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.



He was preceded in death by his parents John Morris Patton and Joanne, wife Virginia Ferguson, and brother William “Buddy” Patton.



John graduated high school from MMI in Alabama. He later graduated from TTU with a degree in Industrial Engineering and as a second lieutenant in ROTC. He later retired from the United States Army with the rank of captain. John worked at Y-12 and K-25 for many years before his final retirement. John was an avid outdoorsman. He also belonged to many fraternal orders. He had a fondness for the B.P.O.E., where he was elected twice as Exalted Ruler.



He is survived by son, R. Alex Patton, and wife Maricel, daughter, Lori Anne Sebae, and one grandson Aiden Alvarado Patton.



Private services were held. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston served the Patton Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Billings Patton please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

