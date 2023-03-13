JoAnn McKinney Ogle, Clinton

JoAnn McKinney Ogle passed away after a long homebound illness on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at her home in Clinton. She was surrounded by family and her husband of 45 years, Larry.

She was an avid fisherwoman, primarily at the local lakes in their pontoon boat, or in the shallow bays along the Texas coast. She also loved to travel whenever opportunity presented itself – Florida, Texas, Carolinas, and also close by in the Smokies. She was passionate for her horses, her many dogs, and the wide variety of farm animals that proved to be an endless source of amusement for her family.

JoAnn was a long-standing member and taught children’s Sunday school at Royce Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. With Larry driving the bus, they brought the kids to Church and back home, but also took them on a wide range of fun excursions. Having no children of her own, JoAnn became an inspiration not only to her Church kids, but also to her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces/nephews, and several greats. She loved children, and children loved her, and the door to her heart was always open without regard or question.

Aunty Jo will be so deeply missed. Her vibrant smile, her razor-sharp wit, her Irish temper infused with a dose of aggravation mixed with laughter – along with her ability to make one at ease in almost any situation sets her apart and above. The last of the McKinney girls to depart has truly left us all with broken hearts.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Inez McKinney; sisters Barbara Porch and Vivian Schermerhorn, brother-in-law Terry Ogle; a niece Lydia Benitez Williams, and nephew William Renfro.

She is survived by her devoted husband Larry Ogle of Clinton; Nieces Patricia Renfro Miller and husband Steve, Mary Ann Hudson, and husband Scott. Nephews Anthony Benitez and wife Sandra, Kenneth Benitez and wife Dani, James Porch and wife Sandra, and Michael Porch. Brothers & Sisters-in-law Wimpy and Kathy Shoopman, Sherrill and Shirley Cook, Brenda Ogle and Jack Schermerhorn; along with a literal host of grand nieces and nephews, the children she taught, and a lifetime of friends she held close to her heart.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary with Funeral services to follow immediately.

Anthony Benitez and Pastor Kenneth Raines will officiate

Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for Interment.

