Jimmy Richard Laws Sr, Kingston

Jimmy Richard Laws, Sr., age 75, of Kingston passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1947, in St. Charles, Virginia. He moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked for Detroit Diesel as a diesel mechanic until his retirement. Jimmy was a member of the UAW in Detroit. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Roane County to be near their children and grandchildren. As long as his health permitted, he enjoyed repairing trucks, boats and just helping others. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Natalie Rae Waller; parents, Charles Monroe & Sarah Anne Myers Laws; sister, Rosa Lee Scott.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 56 years        Jeanne Laws of Kingston

Children                                Jimmy Richard Laws, Jr. & wife, Phyllis of Ten Mile

                                              Timothy Charles Laws, Sr, & wife, Wendy of Kingston

                                              Jeremy Ralph Laws & wife, Stacy of Rockwood

Grandchildren                       Patrick C. Harrington, Robert Lewis Laws, Courtney Renee Letner,

                                              Shelby Anne Powers, Maggie Lynn Laws, Jacob Aaron Laws,

                                              Lucas John Laws, Dillon James Laws, Timothy Charles Laws, Jr.

Great-grandchildren              Allison Elizabeth Fly, Peyton Marie Letner, Joe Antonio LaSalle, Jonathan Richard Laws, Charlotte Anne Powers

Brother                                  Herman Ralph Laws & wife, Lois of Danville, VA

Sister-in-law                         Rebecca Jordan & husband, Eugene of Radford, VA

Special Friend                       Joe Ray of Ten Mile

Several nieces, nephews and extended family members, and friends    

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

