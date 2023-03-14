January 16, 1943 ~ January 20, 2023 (age 80)

Mr. Jerry L. Joiner, age 80 of Harriman passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on January 16, 1943, and worked as general foreman and training expert at Y-12

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicodemus and Osta (Hankins) Joiner.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Brown Joiner.

Children, Lynn (Cathy) Joiner, Leighann (Chris) Clayton, Nikki Brown, Josh Hill, Kelley Hill-Denton, and Jada (Chase) Joiner.

And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.

I don’t know how to tell the world about how great of a husband you were for the past 27 years. You were my lover, protector, companion, and best friend. You were my “everything” and you will be terribly missed.

All you could talk about for the past 9 months was spending your last days spoiling our newest granddaughter Hadley Lynn. Your” baby girl”. Our lives have been changed forever but we have the assurance of knowing that you’re living in your eternal home of Heaven.

I love you, Babe.

Until we meet again, Gina

