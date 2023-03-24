Jerry G. Reynolds, Oakdale

Mr. Jerry G. Reynolds, 75 of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He was a devoted member of Boswell Chapel Baptist Church. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting guns.

He is preceded in death by his parents: L.W. and Minnie Reynolds.
One daughter: Tina Renee Reynolds.
Three sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his granddaughter: Devan Hicks and her husband William.
One daughter & son-in-law: Hope and Brad Chappell.
Two brothers: Johnny and Mike Reynolds.
One sister: Patsy Doughty.
Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Boswell Chapel Church with Pastor Kerry Ruppe officiating.

